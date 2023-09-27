Texarkana welcomes new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A long line formed Wednesday morning for the opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Texarkana, Texas.

Ollie's opened Wednesday, Sept. 27. (ksla)

The store’s motto is “Good Stuff Cheap.” It’s located in Robinson Plaza, at 1801 Road. Officials with the store said the business searches for brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory then passes those savings along to customers.

Five new stores opened today, bringing the total number of stores to 500 across the country.

Ollie's opened Wednesday, Sept. 27. (ksla)

Find a store near you by tapping the link. ➣ Store Locator

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.