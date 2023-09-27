Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana welcomes new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the area

Ollie's opened Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Ollie's opened Wednesday, Sept. 27.(ksla)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A long line formed Wednesday morning for the opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Texarkana, Texas.

The store’s motto is “Good Stuff Cheap.” It’s located in Robinson Plaza, at 1801 Road. Officials with the store said the business searches for brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory then passes those savings along to customers.

Five new stores opened today, bringing the total number of stores to 500 across the country.

Find a store near you by tapping the link. Store Locator

