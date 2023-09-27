Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Staying hot and dry into October

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Half-way through the week but not quite half-way through the heat. Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s today with only a passing cloudy or two throughout the rest of the day. We might see an isolated shower or storm but the likelihood is very low. We’ll stay quite warm tonight with lows in the mid and upper-60s, we’ll take our time in getting there with some locations possibly not seeing the 60s until the very early morning hours tomorrow.

For the rest of the week, more of the same with bright sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday and highs both days in the low to mid 90s.

Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested

Latest News

Sunny skies and hot this afternoon
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place
Another sunny and hot afternoon
Hot & dry for the foreseeable future
Another sunny and hot afternoon
Matt's morning weather update