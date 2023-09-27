Staying hot and dry into October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Half-way through the week but not quite half-way through the heat. Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s today with only a passing cloudy or two throughout the rest of the day. We might see an isolated shower or storm but the likelihood is very low. We’ll stay quite warm tonight with lows in the mid and upper-60s, we’ll take our time in getting there with some locations possibly not seeing the 60s until the very early morning hours tomorrow.

For the rest of the week, more of the same with bright sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday and highs both days in the low to mid 90s.

Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight!

