Summer Heat Safety Tips

State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban

Livingston Parish fire
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The following is a press release from the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Following consultation among the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS), the statewide burn ban re-issued on August 25th has been modified to renew and establish certain exceptions.

The active burn ban order in effect as of August 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., which prohibits all private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602, is being modified in the following ways:

  • Provides for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban
  • Provides for fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions
  • Provides for certain live fire training to resume with written permission from the SFM

This modified order goes into effect Friday, September 29, 2023, at 5 p.m.

This modification coincides with updates to a separate burn ban order issued by LDAF prohibiting all agricultural burning including but not limited to prescribed burning. In that order modification, LDAF Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain provides for agricultural burning to resume except for standing sugar cane. Additional details about that modified burn ban will be provided by LDAF.

As a reminder, where the statewide burn ban remains in effect, the use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles and like open burning is still prohibited. In addition, it is still recommended for outdoor cooking to be conducted with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. It is also still recommended to avoid activities on or near dried grass where a spark from that activity, like smoking, mowing and/or yard work, could cause a fire that could spread quickly.

The status of this burn ban order will continue to be reconsidered on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

