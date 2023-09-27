Soul of the South accepting donations for winter clothing drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Although it’s still hot in the ArkLaTex, and residents will not see colder temperatures too soon, one organization is gearing up to provide essential warmth and comfort to those in need in the community.

Soul of the South Sports is looking to collect items for its winter clothing drive. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, KSLA was joined live by Natashia and Olu Ogunyemi. Natashia is the CEO and founder of Soul of the South Sports, while Olu is the president of the nonprofit organization. They previewed the winter clothing drive, talked about what items are needed, and why this drive is personally important to them and their cause.

Soul of the South Sports is hosting a winter clothing drive. (Soul of the South Sports)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

