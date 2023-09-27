Getting Answers
Six year old saves family from house fire

6-year-old Arianna Prince was awarded the Citizen’s Life Saver Award by the Winnsboro Fire Department after saving her family from a house fire.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Six-year-old Arianna Prince was awarded the Citizen’s Life Saver Award by the Winnsboro Fire Department after saving her family from a house fire.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Prince woke up to find a cabinet on fire. She quickly alerted her mother and got her family to safety.

Prince told us what to do if a fire occurs at the home.

“You should stay calm and you should crawl out of the fire and then if you get caught on fire you should roll, and then you should call firefighters,” said Prince.

Misty Gorman, Pince’s mother, said she wasn’t aware that a fire had started.

“I didn’t even hear the smoke alarms, she did. So, she was very brave. She ran through the house got me, and then she ran and got her brothers out. Went and got a neighbor and um, she got us out so, we’re very proud of her,” said Gorman.

Winnsboro Interim Fire Chief Mikala Weems said she is grateful for Prince.

“This is a very tragic event, but I’m so grateful that we were able to save all of the human lives in this home, and I’m so grateful to Arianna for waking up her family and getting them out of the house so that we didn’t have more tragedy added to the losing of their home,” Weems said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but according to the Winnsboro Fire Department, it is believed to be electrical.

The Prince family thanks the community for their outpour of support.

