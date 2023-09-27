Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

