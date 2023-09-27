Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.

The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.

King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old

Latest News

FILE: Packages of cocaine are seen. The objects in the kayak were brick-like packages...
A man is charged with possessing 26 pounds of cocaine in a kayak on a Vermont lake
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say
This undated Department of Motor Vehicles photo provided by the FBI shows Robert Alvin Justus...
Jury convicts man with ties to ‘boogaloo’ movement in 2020 killing of federal security officer