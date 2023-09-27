New elementary school named in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Construction is underway on a new elementary school in Texarkana, Texas.

The project was made possible by a nearly $200 million bond approved by voters in November of 2022. The construction will combine the Spring Lake Park and Highland Park campuses. The school has been referred to as Elementary #10, but during a board meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 27, school trustees announced the name of the new building.

“The committee unanimously recommends Parks Elementary School as the new name for Elementary #10,” said Todd Marshal.

The name was recommended to the board by a committee of campus leaders, staff members, and parents of students at both schools.

“We wanted to keep both schools’ image alive in the future, because many students passed through those gates and so since both ended in ‘park,’ we decided that would be the best thing to do,” said Gerald Brooks, president of the school board.

School leaders say the new Parks Elementary School will provide cutting-edge learning environments equipped with the latest technologies and resources. They say the building will honor the proud history of the schools it replaces.

“If members that attended each of those schools would give us artifacts or things of that nature, then we could have a trophy to represent and put into this new school,” Brooks said.

When completed, Parks Elementary will serve around 800 students. Officials hope the school will be ready for classes in 2025.

