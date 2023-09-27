Meet the 3 candidates vying for Louisiana Senator of District 38

LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The candidates vying to represent District 38 for state senator each have various reasons for running and changes they would like to make if elected.

The three candidates competing for the district 38 seat are:

Chase Jennings John Milkovich Thomas Pressly

Candidates vying for La. Senator

Jennings is a Shreveport native and has spent extensive time in Washington D.C. He previously worked in congress and in the White House Office of Managment and Budget.

“This place made me who I am today. I’ve got some great experience. I was able to move to Washington D.C; I started off as an intern and then worked my way all up to Homeland Security,” he said. “I was President Trump’s spokesperson. I believe I am the man for this job. Again, I’ll say this area made me who I am today. I am different than the other candidates.”

Milkovich previously served as senator for District 38 for four years, ending his term in 2020. Now, he hopes to return back to office.

“If I’m elected, I’m going to build on my past track record of fighting to make sure that everyone lives in a safe neighborhood. If we take on the politicians, who say one thing in Shreveport and then do another in Baton Rouge, I feel like we have a great chance for prosperity, freedom and also safety in our city and community,” Milkovich said.

Pressly currently serves as a Louisiana State Representative for District 6.

“I’m currently a member of the state House of Representatives, making sure our higher education institutions in north Louisiana are well funded and appropriately funded. I’ve worked very hard building relationships in Baton Rouge,” Pressly said.

Early voting for Louisiana election starts Sept. 20, 2023.

Voters can select their new senator of District 38 on October 14.

