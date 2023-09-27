Hot & dry for the foreseeable future

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a good thing we picked up some decent rain over the past few days because it looks like the ArkLaTex is about to start another long stretch of very dry weather. We might see some temporary improvement with the drought but in the long term, drought conditions will continue for the entire region.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be above normal for late September once again with highs reaching the mid 90s for many. Humidity will stay slightly elevated making it feel a few degrees warmer at times.

For the rest of the week, more of the same with bright sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday and highs both days in the low to mid 90s.

Not much change for the weekend but humidity levels will drop even more making it feel more comfortable. Sunny skies can be expected Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will continue above average in the low to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, it’s more of the same with no change in the large scale pattern. Sunny and hot is the name of the game with not a drop of rain in sight!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

