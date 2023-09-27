Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Dayana Reañez-Nye uplifts people through human resource work

By Brittney Hazelton and Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is highlighting a woman who has dedicated herself to human resource management.

Dayana Reañez-Nye is originally from Valencia, Venezuela. She came to live in the U.S. right before Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Since coming here, she has lived in New Orleans, Ruston, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and Independence, before accepting a job as an assistant in human resources.

Now Reañez-Nye is the human resources director of a national company of services and the sitting president of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), Northwest Louisiana chapter. She believes people are the most critical resource that each company has.

As a bilingual person and an immigrant, she works toward the inclusion of the Hispanic community in Louisiana by helping Hispanic people one worker at a time. Reañez-Nye is dedicated to educating in diversity and inclusion. The work she has accomplished in the community earned Reañez-Nye the Community Impact Award.

On top of all of that, she has coached many young people in leadership and has participated in multicultural events in her church, St. Mary of the Pines.

