Finance expert discusses importance of a 401k account

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are employed by a company that offers a 401k account and you aren’t contributing to it, you may want to reconsider.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, KSLA was joined by Jennifer Delcomyn, RFC with Evans Financial Group. She talked about what advantages 401k accounts offer over other types of savings and investment accounts, how to roll over money when you change jobs, what penalties there are if you take money out of the account before retirement age, and more tips for investing for your future.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

