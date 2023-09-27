Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dual credits give high school students a head start on college in Texarkana

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for (those) who previously could not think about going to college but now they can for free”
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Kylee Thrapp is a senior at Texarkana, Texas, High School but also is a dual credit student at Texarkana College.

“When I graduate high school, I’ll graduate with my high school diploma along with my associate degree from Texarkana College, which will take off the first two years of basic when I do go to college,” Thrapp said.

Texarkana College leaders told KSLA News 12 that there are nearly 4,000 students here and that more than half of them are enrolled as dual credit students.

“That will be the equivalent of having two full years of college paid for free by the state of Texas,” said Dr. Dixon Boyd, vice president of instruction at Texarkana College.

He attributes the increase in dual credit students to House Bill 8 passed by the Texas Legislature. One component of the bill provides educationally disadvantaged high school students with financial aid to enroll in dual credit courses at no cost.

“Previously, we were funded by enrollment; but now we are funded on our performance, our ability to get students in and completed with a degree. And we are awfully good at that,” Boyd said.

"When I graduate high school, I'll graduate with my high school diploma along with my associate degree from Texarkana College, which will take off the first two years of basic when I do go to college," said Texarkana, Texas, High senior Kylee Thrapp, who is a dual credit student at Texarkana College.

Texarkana College has partnered with 14 area school districts in providing dual credit classes.

Its second fall term academic courses begins Oct. 16. Registration is now open.

“So it’s a tremendous opportunity for students and their families who previously could not think about going to college but now they can for free,” Boyd said.

