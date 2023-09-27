Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dress for Success to host annual Red Hanger fundraiser on Sept. 27

Dress for Success' fashion show happening Thursday, Sept. 28
Dress for Success' fashion show happening Thursday, Sept. 28
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dress for Success is gearing up for their annual Red Hanger fundraiser event!

The organization is all about empowering women and helping them succeed in their careers. Organizers are inviting the community to come enjoy signature drinks, food, silent auctions and a live fashion show, all while providing professional attire to disadvantaged women.

Dress for Success hosting Red Hanger fundraiser
Dress for Success hosting Red Hanger fundraiser(KSLA)

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Remington Hotel & Spa in Shreveport. Get your tickets, here.

Von Jennings sat down in the KSLA Café to discuss how the funds will be used to help women in need.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Remington Hotel & Spa in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested

Latest News

Soul of the South seeking donations for winter clothing drive
Soul of the South seeking donations for winter clothing drive
Dress for Success' fashion show happening Thursday, Sept. 28
Dress for Success' fashion show happening Thursday, Sept. 28
2nd Annual State of the Community Report
Bossier’s State of Community Report to explore opportunities for growth
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Dayana Reañez-Nye
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Dayana Reañez-Nye uplifts people through human resource work