Dress for Success to host annual Red Hanger fundraiser on Sept. 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dress for Success is gearing up for their annual Red Hanger fundraiser event!

The organization is all about empowering women and helping them succeed in their careers. Organizers are inviting the community to come enjoy signature drinks, food, silent auctions and a live fashion show, all while providing professional attire to disadvantaged women.

Dress for Success hosting Red Hanger fundraiser (KSLA)

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Remington Hotel & Spa in Shreveport. Get your tickets, here.

Von Jennings sat down in the KSLA Café to discuss how the funds will be used to help women in need.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Remington Hotel & Spa in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.