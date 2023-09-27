Getting Answers
Central Library and History Center in Bossier City to open early 2024

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Central Library and History Center complex located in Bossier City is nearing the final stages of construction.

For the last two years, crews have been hard at work building the new facility. The library was needed to replace the former one, which is located right across the street. It was built in the 1980s, was outdated, and couldn’t grow with the community. The new library will offer plenty of modernized upgrades to its patrons.

”In the children’s area, we’ll have a couple of features that I think will be really fun. There is a dedicated programming space that will be for us to host different programs for all age groups, as well as field trips for all of our schools,” said Joy Creasong, outreach manager for the Central Library and History Center.

”We are hoping that will let students use a lot of these materials and that they can really just use their creativity and it will help them out with their class projects they can get to use some things that they may not have at their schools, and we will be able to provide that to them at the library,” said Marisa Richardson, manager of the library.

The new library is located at 100 City Hall Dr. in Bossier City and is expected to open in January of 2024.

