Caddo residents to vote on new property tax that would fund criminal, juvenile justice

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - If you are a registered voter in Caddo Parish, you will likely see a new millage proposition that aims to prevent crime in the parish.

The proposition asks voters to approve a new property tax that’s aimed at juvenile criminal justice, among other things.

“The criminal justice millage that we proposed is funding for our criminal justice system, which is the part of the government that contains efforts for crime prevention and also funds our court system and our detention systems,” said John-Paul Young, District 4 Caddo Commissioner said.

The ballot proposition is for a 3.5 mills increase on your property tax. For example, if you own a $200,000 home, you could expect to see an increase of $44 per year in parish taxes.

New millage could help prevent crime in Caddo Parish

“We’re asking the public to consider a new millage because our juvenile crime rate is especially high, and we know we need to do more to prevent it,” Young said.

According to the commissioner, the juvenile criminal justice millage is funded through a tax from the year 1957. It hasn’t been updated since then.

“Mental health programing, juvenile services, work force development [are needed] to teach people trades, so they’ll have something to do [rather] than sell drugs and defend their territory with guns. Those are all listed in the millage,” he explained.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has voiced his views against the millage in the Facebook post below:

VOTE NO! This is NOT good government. There is no transparency and this will not make you safer. Ask your... Posted by Sheriff Steve Prator on Sunday, September 24, 2023

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.