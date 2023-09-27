Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bossier’s State of Community Report to explore opportunities for growth

For the second time, a State of the Community Report is to be held in Bossier City.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second annual State of the Community Report on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The event will look into four defining assets of the area: healthcare, energy, transportation and defense.

“This event is for elected officials, business leaders, and residents to come and learn about how to move our region forward. We hope you’ll join us as we focus on four so we can focus on our future.”,” said Vice President Jessica Hemingway.

Organizers say they hope to deliver insightful data on these topics, explore opportunities for growth and connect with other leaders dedicated to improving NWLA.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites in Bossier City.

