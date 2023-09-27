Bossier City Farmer’s Market secures #1 spot in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Farmer’s Market has been selected as the #1 Farmer’s Market in Louisiana in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration!

They also placed 13th overall in the United States!

The honor was presented by American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition.

“On behalf of the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped us by voting in this year’s national contest. The contest began in July, but we didn’t find out about it until just a few weeks ago,” Chris Gram, farmer’s market organizer, said. “We are super excited and grateful to have been voted #1 in Louisiana and 13th nationwide! The contest is a great way to highlight the important role farmers markets play in local communities and our nation. Participating in the celebration is a way for people to come together and support their communities, local food producers and vendors. No Farms, No Food.”

Bossier City Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 am. to 1 p.m. until November. It’s located at the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall. Admissions and parking are free. Come hungry, leave happy!

