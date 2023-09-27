Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols are expected to come together, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, for a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to request federal civil rights charges be filed against those accused of killing Green.

According to Crump’s law office, Nichols’ family will call on the Department of Justice to charge the white officers who beat Ronald Greene to death just as they charged the Black officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.

The news conference starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Greene died in May 2019 after a confrontation with Louisiana State Police troopers in Union Parish. Louisiana state troopers are accused of violently beating and using a Taser on Greene after pulling him from the vehicle he crashed while they were chasing him.

The law enforcement officers involved already face a variety of charges, ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in office.

Nichols died in January 2023 after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tenn. Five former Memphis police officers are accused of violently beating him to death. Officials charged them with federal civil rights violations, as well as second-degree murder and other charges.

RELATED STORIES
WATCH: Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested

Latest News

Dekoushe Griffin, 18
Woman stabs victim multiple times during dispute
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Bossier City Farmer's Market selected as No. 1 in Louisiana.
Bossier City Farmer’s Market secures #1 spot in Louisiana
"When I graduate high school, I'll graduate with my high school diploma along with my associate...
Dual credits give high school students a head start on college in Texarkana