5 teens from Minden arrested for alleged car burglaries in Haughton

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five teens from Minden have been arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the minors were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 27 after reportedly being caught entering vehicles in a neighborhood in Haughton. They were caught after a resident noticed them on security cam footage around 2:30 a.m. and called the sheriff’s office.

Then, an officer with the Haughton Police Department spotted a cat matching the description of the one being driven by one of the juveniles and pulled it over. Deputies arrested all five juveniles (two 15-year-olds and three 16-year-olds).

The teens are all charged with seven counts each of simple burglary and two counts each of attempted simple burglary. They were all booked into the Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.

“By following these simple steps: lock your doors, observe your surroundings, and call and report, you can help prevent vehicle burglaries in your neighborhood,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

