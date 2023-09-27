Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

5 teens from Minden arrested for alleged car burglaries in Haughton

(WRDW)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five teens from Minden have been arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the minors were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 27 after reportedly being caught entering vehicles in a neighborhood in Haughton. They were caught after a resident noticed them on security cam footage around 2:30 a.m. and called the sheriff’s office.

Then, an officer with the Haughton Police Department spotted a cat matching the description of the one being driven by one of the juveniles and pulled it over. Deputies arrested all five juveniles (two 15-year-olds and three 16-year-olds).

The teens are all charged with seven counts each of simple burglary and two counts each of attempted simple burglary. They were all booked into the Ware Detention Center in Coushatta.

“By following these simple steps: lock your doors, observe your surroundings, and call and report, you can help prevent vehicle burglaries in your neighborhood,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested

Latest News

An 18-year-old woman and household member’s dispute ended violently.
Shreveport woman arrested in stabbing
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place
Ollie's opened Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Texarkana welcomes new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the area
Candidates vying for La. Senator
Candidates vying for La. Senator