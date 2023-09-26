Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested

Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has arrested a man accused of seriously injuring a woman during a domestic-related attack.

Police say back on June 28, officers were called out to a house in the 9000 block of Pradd Road about a domestic incident. That’s in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

When officers got to the house, they found the female victim who was reportedly attacked by the man. Police say she suffered broken ribs, a brain bleed, and several contusions and abrasions on her body.

Police say Charles Pennington, 58, is allegedly responsible for the attack. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of domestic abuse battery (second offense), domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, and false imprisonment.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

