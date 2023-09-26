Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.

GENOA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman in southwest Arkansas is dead after apparently being attacked by dogs, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office says.

The attack happened Sunday, Sept. 24 in Genoa. A woman in her mid-50s was killed.

Officials say the woman’s daughter went to church, leaving her mother at home, and came back to find her dead inside a car on the property. Multiple dog bites were visible.

Authorities say all the dogs involved are not at an animal shelter. According to the sheriff, the dogs are pit bull mixes.

At least two other people claim to also have been bitten by these same dogs in the past.

Autopsy results for the victim are pending. The sheriff’s office offered up their thanks to the animal shelter in Texarkana for assisting with this difficult case.

