Summer Heat Safety Tips

SPD arrests man for alleged rape

Willie Green
Willie Green(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested by Shreveport police in connection to a sexual assault.

Investigators began looking into a complaint on Sept. 16 of a female being sexually assaulted by and adult man. Detectives interviewed Willie Green, 23, and charged him with first-degree rape.

If convicted, Green could face life in prison.

