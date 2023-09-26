SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested by Shreveport police in connection to a sexual assault.
Investigators began looking into a complaint on Sept. 16 of a female being sexually assaulted by and adult man. Detectives interviewed Willie Green, 23, and charged him with first-degree rape.
If convicted, Green could face life in prison.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.