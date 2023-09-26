SPD arrests man for alleged rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested by Shreveport police in connection to a sexual assault.

Investigators began looking into a complaint on Sept. 16 of a female being sexually assaulted by and adult man. Detectives interviewed Willie Green, 23, and charged him with first-degree rape.

If convicted, Green could face life in prison.

