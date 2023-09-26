Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Slightly hot and mostly dry end to September

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a wet and stormy end to the weekend, quieter weather will settle back into the area as we wrap up September and head into October. If you are in need of more rain it may be nearly 10 days before we see our next best chance of it. And there are still no signs of a major fall cool down with hotter than average temperatures looking probable through the first week of October.

Showers from Monday afternoon have dissipated leaving us with partly cloudy and dry conditions through the overnight hours. Temperatures will gradually cool into the upper 60s to near 70 by morning.

Expect a mostly sunny start on Tuesday with a few building cumulus clouds into the afternoon. A stray shower is possible south of I-20, but the majority of the ArkLaTex is looking at a dry day. Temperatures will warm to hot again with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in most locations. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with a slim shower chance across the south and another afternoon with highs around the 90 degree mark.

The waning days of September and the first few of October look generally sunny, hot and dry. Morning temperatures later this week and through the weekend will be primarily in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will remain a bit above average for this time of year, mostly in the lower end of the 90s.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Threat against Bienville Parish school deemed not credible, sheriff’s office says
1 Stanley teen dies in UTV crash, 1 other injured

Latest News

Damage at Dogwood Stables
Damage in Dogwood neighborhood in Bossier Parish likely caused by a downburst
Hot end to September
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place
Downburst likely caused storm damage in Dogwood Park, Dogwood South areas
Downburst likely caused storm damage in Dogwood Park, Dogwood South areas