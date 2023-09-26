Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The SPD Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the sexual assault of a 10-year-old in Aug. 2023.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mathew Philyaw for one count of molestation of a juvenile. He is currently wanted and SPD is asking the public for help in finding him.

If you have information on Philyaw’s whereabouts, please contact police at (318) 673-7300, or contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

