Shreveport man missing since Sept. 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old man.

Harrison Henry was last seen on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Dalzell Street. He is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray and black while carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

