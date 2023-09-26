Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport man missing since Sept. 22

MISSING: Harrison Henry
MISSING: Harrison Henry(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old man.

Harrison Henry was last seen on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Dalzell Street. He is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray and black while carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

