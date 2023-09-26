Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.(GoFundMe)
By Erick George and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A man in Minnesota lost both his legs in a farm accident over the weekend.

A post made on GoFundMe states 30-year-old Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.

Bystanders were able to free him, and he was flown to a medical center for a blood transfusion before being taken to a trauma center for surgery, according to the post.

Due to the severity of his injuries, both legs were amputated to save his life.

“Trav is strong but this is going to be an extremely difficult and unimaginable journey for us,” Muller’s family wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We love him and I thank God he is with us to see our little girl grow up and create beautiful memories.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in front of a convenience store on David Raines Road on Sept. 25, 2023.
1 male, 1 female shot on David Raines Road off MLK Drive
Kelvin Higgins
Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Fire on Milam Street
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis