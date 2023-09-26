Lincoln Parish Schools named No. 2 best school district in Louisiana

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish School District has been named the number two best public school district in Louisiana by Niche. Lincoln Parish was also ranked as the best place to teach in Louisiana, the district with the best teachers, the fifth most diverse district in the state, and the eleventh-best district for athletes.

School districts earn a ranking on the list by scoring high on many factors. Along with the school district, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School was named the best elementary school in Louisiana and the third best middle school in the state with Hillcrest Elementary coming in fourth place and Glen View Elementary coming in sixth place. Ruston High School was also named the tenth best high school in Louisiana.

“To be recognized as one of the top districts in Louisiana is an honor and proves that the hard work our students and faculty put in does not go unnoticed”, Mr. Ricky Durrett Lincoln Parish School District Superintendent says. “We are thrilled that not only was our district recognized, but many of our schools are ranked best in the state as well.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.