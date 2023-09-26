Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lincoln Parish Schools named No. 2 best school district in Louisiana

School hallway generic
School hallway generic(Gray)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish School District has been named the number two best public school district in Louisiana by Niche. Lincoln Parish was also ranked as the best place to teach in Louisiana, the district with the best teachers, the fifth most diverse district in the state, and the eleventh-best district for athletes.

School districts earn a ranking on the list by scoring high on many factors. Along with the school district, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School was named the best elementary school in Louisiana and the third best middle school in the state with Hillcrest Elementary coming in fourth place and Glen View Elementary coming in sixth place. Ruston High School was also named the tenth best high school in Louisiana.

“To be recognized as one of the top districts in Louisiana is an honor and proves that the hard work our students and faculty put in does not go unnoticed”, Mr. Ricky Durrett Lincoln Parish School District Superintendent says. “We are thrilled that not only was our district recognized, but many of our schools are ranked best in the state as well.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in front of a convenience store on David Raines Road on Sept. 25, 2023.
1 male, 1 female shot on David Raines Road off MLK Drive
Kelvin Higgins
Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly threatening Bienville Parish school principal
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Fire on Milam Street
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires

Latest News

Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested