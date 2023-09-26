Hot and dry the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is hot out there and definitely not feeling like fall ought to be feeling but it is the reality that we have been dealt. Highs today reached into the low and mid-90s and it’s pretty humid out there so it has felt a bit warmer. Sunshine throughout the day with a little more cloud cover during the afternoon hours thanks to afternoon convection. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and upper-60s, possibly the low-70s in some locations.

We continue the hot conditions through the rest of the workweek with highs in the low-90s daily. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and all the rainwater dry up as we begin the final days of September. Isolated showers or storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Moderately high humidity will stick around until the weekend when we will see that drop back down to more comfortable levels. Low temperatures the rest of the week will drop to the mid and upper-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to next week, continued warmer-than-average conditions are expected with the 90s continuing through most of next week, the 12-day Forecast shows this as well. Little to no rain chances are popping up over the next two weeks with the exception of maybe an isolated shower or storm here and there.

