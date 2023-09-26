Hispanic Heritage Month: Krystal ‘Chica’ Montez helps get your morning started on K945

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Krystal “Chica” Montez was born and raised in a small farm town in California. She made the move to Tyler, Texas in 2011, where she started her career in radio.

Chica then moved to Shreveport-Bossier in 2017 and started as an afternoon host on Kiss Country 93.7. It wasn’t long before she was tapped to do mornings on K94.5 and “Chica in the Morning” took flight. You can start your mornings with her, and even get some Spanish lessons when you play “Dondé Está Chica” to win tickets to events.

Chica has a mobile DJ company called Bringing Life to the Party, which allows her to celebrate events in the Hispanic community. Her company allows her to bring the sound of her culture to any party. She loves that music has a special power to bring all different types of cultures and communities together.

You can catch Chica around town supporting Hispanic-owned restaurants and highlighting hidden menu items. She says she is forever on the search for the best tacos in Shreveport-Bossier.

