Dry pattern returns to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a wet and stormy past few days, quieter weather will settle back into the area as we wrap up September and head into October. If you are in need of more rain it may be nearly 10 days before we see our next best chance of it. And there are still no signs of a major fall cool down with hotter than average temperatures looking probable through the first week of October.

Expect a mostly sunny start today with a few building cumulus clouds into the afternoon. A stray shower is possible south of I-20, but the majority of the ArkLaTex is looking at a dry day. Temperatures will warm to hot again with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in most locations. Wednesday will be similar to today with a slim shower chance across the south and another afternoon with highs around the 90 degree mark.

The waning days of September and the first few of October look generally sunny, hot and dry. Morning temperatures later this week and through the weekend will be primarily in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will remain a bit above average for this time of year, mostly in the lower end of the 90s.

-Matt Jones

