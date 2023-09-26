Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dry and humid conditions for the day

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good afternoon! Most of us in the ArkLaTex will remain dry for the next 7-10 days as a high pressure system builds into the region throughout the week. Temperatures, as a result, will build to slightly above average for most areas for the remainder of the forecast period.

Today holds a calmer feel than the start of our work week. The rain we received was beneficial, but at least this break from it won’t bring us any downed trees or power outages. Overnight temperatures range from the high 60′s to the lower 70′s in some areas.

Our humidity is set to calm down by the weekend making the 90 degree temperatures feel more comfortable and more fall-like. The start of October holds a more comfortable and clearer start to another month of 2023! Have a great day!

