Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in front of a convenience store on David Raines Road on Sept. 25, 2023.
1 male, 1 female shot on David Raines Road off MLK Drive
Kelvin Higgins
Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly threatening Bienville Parish school principal
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Fire on Milam Street
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth,...
LNL: Judge finds Donald Trump committed fraud with financial statements that exaggerated his wealth, value of his assets
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line