Centenary English professor makes history with release of first novel, ‘Sweet Muffin Ranch’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An English professor at Centenary College in Shreveport is making history by becoming the first professor at the school to publish a novel since the institution opened in 1825.

Dr. Matthew Blasi will read from the book at an official launch party event set to happen Sept. 29 on Centenary’s campus at the Magale Library. Dr. Blasi joined KSLA live on Monday, Sept. 25 to talk about the event, and the impact he hopes his book will have. He also discussed where his inspiration for the book came from, which character was his favorite to write about and where people can buy the book.

The novel will be released Sept. 26. Click here to buy it from Barnes & Noble. Click here to buy it from Amazon. The book is available in paperback and for Kindle.

"Sweet Muffin Ranch" is Dr. Matthew Blasi's debut novel, and is the first novel to be published by a Centenary College professor since the school opened in 1825. (Dr. Matthew Blasi)

SWEET MUFFIN RANCH

Gamblers, grifters, ne’er-do-wells, and dirt poor-to those who live on the outskirts of Columbia, South Carolina, such is the reputation of the Temmens family. Most of all, they’re known to be trouble, and when Gene, the youngest son, returns from a vagabond trip around the country, that’s exactly what he brings.

Hounded by Texas bookies, Gene and his destitute family have no choice but to gamble on one last ace: The Sweet Muffin Ranch, their family-owned and operated dog rescue and rehabilitation center that, to everyone’s surprise, quickly becomes a runaway success, one that makes the Temmens the talk of the town and offers Gene the chance to leave behind his illicit past.

But when Hollis Lerne, a nefarious local loan shark arrives to collect on old gambling debts and one of the Texans goes missing under suspicious circumstances, Gene and his family are caught in the middle of a bloody, unorthodox war that threatens the lives of humans and canines alike.

