Centenary College alumna performing with Ringling Bros.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Leading up to the premiere of Ringling Brothers in Bossier City this weekend, one of the show’s performers — an alumna of Centenary College of Louisiana — made a special visit back to the Shreveport campus.

Kaity Mussio met with the Centenary gymnastics team to talk about her experience rising to the grand circus stage.

Mussio was a member of the NCAA women’s gymnastics team for all four years of her time at Centenary. She said her school athletics and training led her to this exciting role with The Greatest Show on Earth.

“My 7-year-old self, she would be jumping, jumping up and down for joy,” Mussio said. “I would just tell her to never give up on your dreams, even if other people tell you that it’s not possible, that you’re never gonna do it.

“Just keep working hard and believe in yourself,” she continued, “and you’re gonna have people in your life like Jackie come into your life later on who are gonna believe in you and are gonna help you make your dreams come true.”

You can catch Kaity and the rest of The Greatest Show on Earth’s cast this weekend at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

