Caddo schools to reopen Sept. 26 after being closed a day due to power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Nearly 28,000 SWEPCO customers went without power at the height of Sunday night’s storms. That caused Caddo to close all 57 of its schools Monday. Classes will resume Tuesday.

The School District explained the closures with a statement released during the lunch hour:

“The decision to close all schools and district sites was made out of an abundance of caution as storm damage assessments were being conducted throughout the parish. Preliminary reports showed at least 20% of schools and 16,000 power customers were impacted by the outages. The annual required instructional time for students will not be affected by today’s closure. Educating students in the safest environment is our top priority and we’re working closely with SWEPCO in preparation for students to return to school as soon as it is safe to resume operations.”

One student told KSLA News 12 that he used the day to rest and hang with his friends. “Uh, I like it but I know parents don’t.”

It was the first time this academic year that Caddo has closed all 57 of its schools.

Also closed Monday were Evangel Christian Academy Elementary and Middle/High School and Ayers Career College.

As of about 10:30 p.m. Monday, SWEPCO had restored power to all but 4,359 customers in its service area, including 3,080 in Caddo Parish and 1,164 in Bossier Parish. That’s down from nearly 17,000 in Caddo and slightly more than 8,000 in Bossier as of 5 a.m. and slightly more than 8,000 in Caddo and 1,700 in Bossier by midafternoon.

IN BOSSIER PARISH

In Bossier Parish, a worker said windows were damaged at Louisiana Downs. And there were downed trees, power lines, fences and more in the Dogwood South and Dogwood Park areas.

[RELATED: Damage in Dogwood neighborhood in Bossier Parish likely caused by a downburst]

A boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for Village Water System due to a water main break on U.S. Highway 80, according to parish Public Utilities Director Larry Landry.

Areas included in the advisory are Hwy. 80 between Mahaffey and Princeton roads, all of Princeton Road, Ward Lane, Mahaffey Road, Timberline Village Mobile Home Park, Hummingbird Lane, Gray Lake/Gray Duck, Gray Duck North, and all roads off Princeton Road between Hwy. 80 and Winnfield Road. The advisory also includes Princeton Elementary School and East-Central Bossier Fire District 1.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.