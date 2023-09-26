Getting Answers
ARTIST CALL: SRAC’s Boom or Bust design contest deadline is Sept. 28

Your design could be featured on signs along the Boom or Bust Byway.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Calling all artists: The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau are asking for creative designs for the Boom or Bust Byway Gateway Signs.

It’s a contest to select a design for 11 gateway signs that will be installed along the 163-mile Boom or Bust Byway, which showcases the communities of Gilliam, Oil City, Plain Dealing, Vivian, Belcher, Hosston, Red River bridge, Sarepta, Homer and Lake Claiborne. Up to 11 signs will be installed along the byway.

On Monday, Sept. 25, KSLA was joined live by Casey Jones, marketing director of SRAC. He talked about how artists can submit designs, what they’re looking for and why they’re doing this artistic project.

The deadline to submit a design is Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

