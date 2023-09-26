Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

AEP Foundation grants $50,000 to help launch Texarkana after-school program

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The AEP Foundation has awarded grant money to help launch Washington Leadership Academy, an after-school program sponsored by the nonprofit We Are Washington.

The inaugural leadership academy program will serve 20 students.

I Am a Hero Inc. will oversee how the money is spent.

On Monday, Sept. 25, a special check presentation ceremony was held in Texarkana. A $50,000 grant was presented at the request of SWEPCO. The celebration was held at the Washington Community Development Center in Texarkana at the site of the historic former Booker T. Washington High School.

“We are trying to help these kids out and give them a safe haven,” said Mondo Barry, of We Are Washington.

The organization provides several programs for youths in the Texarkana area.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for us to jump in on the ground floor of a leadership program that is going to help develop these youths not only for themselves but also our community,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Jennifer Harland said.

We Are Washington’s programs are funded from grants and community donations.

“These kids really need what SWEPCO is doing, and the city of Texarkana needs what SWEPCO is doing. And we are just excited,” Barry said.

The grant is part of AEP Foundation’s “Delivering on A Dream” program.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Threat against Bienville Parish school deemed not credible, sheriff’s office says
1 Stanley teen dies in UTV crash, 1 other injured

Latest News

Winds associated with Sunday night's storms downed trees, power lines and fences and damaged...
Caddo schools to reopen Sept. 26 after being closed a day due to power outages
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
Dr. Matthew Blasi, an English professor at Centenary College, publishes his debut novel, "Sweet...
Centenary English professor makes history with release of first novel, ‘Sweet Muffin Ranch’
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place