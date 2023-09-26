Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula

Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old male is in custody after his mother was found fatally shot at a residence outside of Ponchatoula early Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Jonathan Payne Kliebert placed a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. saying he fatally shot his mother. Deputies say that Kliebert was located at a local hospital when he placed that call, expressing a desire to turn himself in to authorities.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, Kliebert was in the parking lot while another group of responding deputies went to a residence on Sisters Road where they found a woman dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, Ashley Kliebert, 46. Deputies say that she was discovered in the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The family dog was also near the victim and had been shot during the course of the attack.

Jonathan Kliebert told investigators that he woke up enraged, grabbed a shotgun, and killed his mother and her dog in their sleep.

Kliebert has been booked with first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot in front of a convenience store on David Raines Road on Sept. 25, 2023.
1 male, 1 female shot on David Raines Road off MLK Drive
Kelvin Higgins
Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue
Shreveport man arrested for allegedly threatening Bienville Parish school principal
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Fire on Milam Street
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires

Latest News

Miller County Sheriff's Office
Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Miller Co.
A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Some burn bans in the ArkLaTex being lifted, others remain in place
Willie Green
SPD arrests man for alleged rape
Mathew Philyaw
Shreveport man wanted for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old
Charles Pennington, DOB: 7/29/1965
Woman suffers broken ribs, brain bleed during domestic attack; man arrested