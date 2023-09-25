Storms continue this morning, taper off by noon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the ArkLaTex this morning. As we head into the later morning hours we will see the storms begin to move out. Widespread showers and storms should be done by around noon with isolated chances continuing through the afternoon. Highs today will be a bit cooler than the weekend with the mid and upper-80s expected. We should see some sunshine through portions of the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow, sunny skies and dry conditions return to the ArkLaTex and that will be the case for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper-80s are expected tomorrow and that is really about it. We’ll be warming up through the workweek while staying mainly dry. Only isolated chances are expected.

Highs in the 90s return Thursday and last through the weekend as we close the book on September. The above-average temperatures are expected to continue into the first week of October.

