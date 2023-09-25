Shreve Memorial Library wants everyone to sign up for a library card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Library Card Sign-Up Month!

Starting in 1987, it’s a time when libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. The Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging those without a card to visit any of their branches and sign up.

A library card not only gives you access to books, but it also includes free programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and access to the internet.

Elizabeth Polk with Shreve Memorial Libraries joined KSLA on Monday, Sept. 25 to talk about the importance of the month & the sign-up process.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

