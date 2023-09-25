Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreve Memorial Library wants everyone to sign up for a library card

By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Library Card Sign-Up Month!

Starting in 1987, it’s a time when libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. The Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging those without a card to visit any of their branches and sign up.

A library card not only gives you access to books, but it also includes free programs and activities, educational apps, homework help, technology workshops and access to the internet.

Elizabeth Polk with Shreve Memorial Libraries joined KSLA on Monday, Sept. 25 to talk about the importance of the month & the sign-up process.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Bienville schools threat prompts heightened law enforcement presence
Rain likely overnight and tomorrow morning
Rain likely tomorrow, Monday

Latest News

Shreve Memorial Library wants everyone to sign up for a library card
Shreve Memorial Library wants everyone to sign up for a library card
Sept. is National Childhood Obesity Month
Sept. is National Childhood Obesity Month
Sept. is National Childhood Obesity Month
Medical expert speaks on Nat’l Childhood Obesity Month
Red River Revel
Red River Revel returning to Festival Plaza with over 80 artists