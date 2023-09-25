1 male, 1 female shot on David Raines Road off MLK Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Monday afternoon (Sept. 25).

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on David Raines Road between MLK and Jonquil drives, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least seven SPD units and six medical units responded to the scene.

Police officials say one male and one female were shot outside of a store at the above location. It’s unclear how serious their injuries are at this time.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we learn more.

