Red River Revel returning to Festival Plaza with over 80 artists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s almost time again for the Red River Revel!

Created in 1976, the revel is a nine-day annual arts festival held in downtown Shreveport. Over 80 artists will showcase their work, ranging from paintings, jewelry, woodwork, glasswork, metalwork and more.

The festival has four stages, featuring a variety of musical styles and dance groups. Performers range from local to national talent. Click here for the event schedule.

This year, the revel is debuting the Revel Sports Bar. It is a tented area that will have widescreen TVs set up for attendees to catch football games during festival hours. This area will also screen Film Prize and Film Prize Jr works on Oct. 4.

There will also be plenty of delicious food and drinks available at the revel.

The revel will take place in Festival Plaza from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8. Get your tickets here!

