Summer Heat Safety Tips

Rain chances lowering throughout the week

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The rain last night was a rough start to the work week, but it had some positive sides to the start as well. We received 2.44 inches of rain as a result of these storms, which is great compared to the other rain totals these September systems have given us. However, a drier pattern is expected throughout the week.

We have a 30% chance for rain this afternoon with most of the popup showers being in the southernmost counties/parishes of the region. Overnight conditions look to remain calm and mostly clear throughout the night.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to hold some afternoon isolated showers, which is why we have the 10% chances for both days. After that, temperatures look to rise to the lower 90′s around the area and clearer skies are expected for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Have a great rest of your Monday!

