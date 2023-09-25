Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Purple Picnic hopes to educate community on epilepsy while having fun(Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community is invited to the Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana’s Purple Picnic!

The free event is meant to celebrate those living with epilepsy and their families. Organizers say they also want to bring awareness and educate those who may not know about the disorder.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

  • 2:15 P.M. - Balloon animals
  • 3 p.m. - Streetcar Sno Balls & face painting
  • 3:45 p.m. - Magic show

There will also be food and entertainment!

The picnic will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at A.C. Steere Park.

