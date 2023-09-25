Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man dies in roll-over wreck outside Marshall

(unsplash.com)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A person is dead after a fatal single-car wreck in Harrison County.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. It happened on Interstate 20, one mile west of Marshall.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Billy R. Warren Jr. was traveling east on I-20 in a Ford F-150, when he veered off the right side of the road. Warren then overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to roll over. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Warren was pronounced dead on the scene.

