Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 20s lost in life in a crash in Shreveport during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Trevion Sloan, 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 700 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. That’s near the Super 1 Foods close to the intersection with East Kings Highway. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The coroner says somehow Sloan lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb, and flipped into a sign pole.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

