Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue

Kelvin Higgins
Kelvin Higgins(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sept. 19.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue just after 10:39 p.m. They found that a vehicle driving through the area opened fire on multiple people. However, no one was hit by the bullets.

Investigators responded to the scene and found Kelvin Higgins allegedly responsible for the incident. He was located quickly and arrested for three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Bienville schools threat prompts heightened law enforcement presence
Rain likely overnight and tomorrow morning
Rain likely tomorrow, Monday

Latest News

SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man dies in crash in front of Super 1 Foods on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
It's Library Card Sign-Up Month!
Shreve Memorial Library wants everyone to sign up for a library card
Fire on Milam Street
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires