Man arrested in drive-by shooting on E. Stoner Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sept. 19.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East Stoner Avenue just after 10:39 p.m. They found that a vehicle driving through the area opened fire on multiple people. However, no one was hit by the bullets.

Investigators responded to the scene and found Kelvin Higgins allegedly responsible for the incident. He was located quickly and arrested for three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

