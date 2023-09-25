Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio

Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.(SeaWorld San Antonio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin at a Florida aquarium who spent the last few years sharing a tank with Lolita the orca has been moved to SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Li’i’s companion, Lolita, also known as Toki, was the oldest orca in captivity when she died at Miami Seaquarium in August at about the age of 57.

Li’i is a 40-year-old pacific white-sided dolphin. They can live more than 40 years.

According to Miami Seaquarium, Li’i will now live out his life at SeaWorld San Antonio with other dolphins of his species and receive “world class care.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies from injuries after drive-by shooting; coroner releases name
File Graphic
Employee shot in chest as he helped customer put bags in vehicle
Fatal Crash generic image
Man dead after crashing into pole on Barksdale Highway
Bienville schools threat prompts heightened law enforcement presence
Rain likely overnight and tomorrow morning
Rain likely tomorrow, Monday

Latest News

SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
SFD responds to 3 back-to-back early morning fires
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
Man dies in roll-over wreck outside Marshall
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police open sexual offenses investigation after allegations about Russell Brand