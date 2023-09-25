HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Jershon Sifuentes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating the month by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

From Monterrey, Mexico, Jershon made his way to Bossier City at a young age. He attended Waller Elementary, Rusheon Middle School, and graduated from Bossier High School in 2011.

He went on to establish Auto King Detail, which quickly gained recognition as the “Best Detail Center” by PreferredMechanic.com in 2023.

Jershon is an active member of the Tiffany Strong Foundation that contributes to the futures of senior students by awarding scholarships, with a special focus on supporting Hispanic students. He is also the co-owner of La Liga, the Shreveport-Bossier soccer league. It serves as a vibrant hub for the local Hispanic community and holds gatherings every Sunday to enjoy the sport.

Jershon’s goal is to create a welcoming environment for all, with unity and inclusivity within the Hispanic community.

